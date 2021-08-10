Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (9 August 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, heavy rainfall was recorded in the District Zhob of Balochistan, besides light rainfall was also reported from Ziarat. Some parts of Karachi has also received light rainfall. Overall, weather remained hot and dry at other places in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week 03-09 August, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 10-16 August, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light intensity 1s expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of both provinces..

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/