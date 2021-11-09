Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (8 November 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event has been recorded in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, due to the previous rainfall events during the last two month, situation in the drought affected areas of Sindh is still quite better, however some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 09 to 15 November, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provines. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/