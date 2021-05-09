Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (7 May 2021) [EN/UR]

During the previous week, light to moderate amount of rainfall has been recorded at isolated places of Balochistan and Sindh Province. Moreover, light rainfall hasd been observed at drought affected districts in Balochistan province. The current rainfall will not provide signifcant relief to drought affected areas.

According to the meteorological conditions during the current week, more light rainfall is expected at isolated places in Balochistan and Sindh as well as drought prone areas. However, the severe drought conditions will likely to continue in the districts of Sindh i.e., Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Umerkot, Tharparker and coastel belt (Gawadar district) of Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Sindh and Balochistan during 04 to 07 May, 2021 is as under;