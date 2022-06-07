Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (7 June 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light rainfall was received at Tandojam in Sindh provinc, while no rainfall event was recorded in Balochistan . Most areas in both the provinces remained hot and dry while an increasing trend is prevailing in day-time temperatures at various places in Sindh.

Duration of forecast: 07 to 13 June, 2022

During next week, no significant rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought-like situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/