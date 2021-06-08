Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (7 June 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at few places in Sindh and Balochistan. Due to the above rainfall little relief may be provided in some drought affected areas of Sindh.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Sindh and Balochistan during the week 01 to 07 June, 2021 is as under;

Duration of forecast: 08-14 June, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall is expected at isolated places in Balochistan and Sindh, however, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/