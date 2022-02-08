Pakistan

Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (7 February 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall was reported from both Balochistan and Sindh provinces.
Weather remained cold and dry in Balochistan while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province.

Duration of forecast: 07-14 February, 2022

During the next week, No significant rainfall is expected in Balochistan and Sindh provinces.
However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/

