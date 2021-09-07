Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (6 September 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall along with heavy showers were received at most districts of Sindh and some districts of Balochistan province. The current rainfall has provided significant relief to the drought affected areas of Sindh especially Tharparkar and Badin districts, however, weather remained mostly hot and dry at other places in both the provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 31 August to 06 September, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 07-13 September, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light intensity 1s expected in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan provines. However, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the other drought affected areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/