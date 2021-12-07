Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (6 December 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall was recorded in some districts of Balochistan province which is the first rainfall of the current winter season. However, Sindh province did not receive any rainfall during the period. Due to no rainfall received for sometime, the situation with regard to the onset of drought spell in different areas of Sindh is comparatively imminent. Some districts of Balochistan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 07-13 December, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/