Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (5 September 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, no specific rainfall event was reported from both Sindh and Balochista provinces/ However, due to the recent rains, conditions in many districts of both provinces are not good and people are still facing difficulties to cope with the problems arised due to urban flooding. Day-time temperatures were also seen to be dropped in different cities.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan and Sindh during the period 30 Aug to 05 Sep, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 06-12 Sep, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week no specific rain is expected in Balochistan and Sindh. Recent rains have produced significant effect to the drought affected areas, as such drought-like situation has been terminated.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/