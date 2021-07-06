Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (5 July 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at different districts of Balochistan, whereas rainfall of unmeasurable amount was reported from Karachi. Overall, weather remained hot and dry in these two provinces. The current rainfall would have no significant effect on the ongoing drought condition in the specific areas of Balochistan province. The Drought situation map showing current drought condition is attached herewith as annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week 29 June to 05 July, 2021 is as under: (see table)

Duration of forecast: 06-12 July, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that light rains are expected at isolated places in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of these provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/