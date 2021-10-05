Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (4 October 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, under the influence of tropical cyclone (Shaheen) developed in the North Arabian Sea, light rainfall along with some heavy showers were reported from different districts of Sindh (including the drought affected districts), while coastal belt of Balochistan province and some adjoining districts also received good rainfall under the above system. The current rainfall has provided relief to the drought affected areas of Sindh and as such drought conditions have been subsided from the Sindh province for the time being, however, some districts of Balochtsan province are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought. The latest Drought situation map showing current drought situation is attached herewith as an Annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 28 September to 04 October, 2021 is as under (see Table, p.2)

Duration of forecast: 05-11 October, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan province. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/