Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (4 July 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to moderate rainfall was received at many districts of both Sindh and Balochistan, while other areas remained hot and dry but due to the rains a downward trend is observed in day time temperatures.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh and Balochistan during the week 28 June to 04 July, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 05-11 July, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week good rains are expected at some places in Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/