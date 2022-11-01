Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (31 October 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, no rainfall was reported from both Sindh and Balochistan. Night-time temepartures are decreasing more as compared to the Day-time temperatures in different cities. The change occurred in the Drought situation during last week with respect to the previous week is updated using Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI). The change is shown in map form which is appended below. Currently normal conditions are prevailing in most of the districts in Balochistan and Sindh and flood water have receded but coastal and its adjoining areas are showing wetter conditions compared to the previous week.

Duration of forecast: 30 Oct – 6 Nov, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week no specific rain is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Drought-like situation has been terminated from Sindh and Balochistan due to previous rains.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/