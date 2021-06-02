Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (31 May 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall has been recorded at few places in Balochistan and Sindh. No specific rainfall has been observed in drought affected areas of Balochistab and Sindh.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Balochistan and Sindh during the week 25 to 31 May, 2021 1s as under;

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall is expected at isolated places in Balochistan and Sindh, however, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/