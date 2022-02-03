Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (31 January 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall was reported from both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Weather remained cold and dry in Balochistan while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province.

Duration of forecast: 01-07 February, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall is expected at some places in the Balochistan province but no rainfall is expected in the Sindh province. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected districts of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/