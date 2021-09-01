Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (31 August 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light intensity was received in some districts of Balochistan province, whereas, Kohlu district recorded some heavy showers. Some parts of Karachi city also received light rain, however, weather remained mostly hot and dry at other places in both the provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 24-30 August, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 31 August to 06 September, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light to moderate intensity is expected in the drought affected districts of Sindh especially Tharpparkar, Umerkot, Sanghar and at scattered places in Balochistan, which may provide some relief to the above areas of both provines. However, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the other drought affected areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/