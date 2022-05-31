Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (30 May 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, no rainfall was received in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Most areas in both the provinces remained hot and dry while an increasing trend is prevailing in day-time temperatures at various places in Sindh.

Duration of forecast: 13 May to 06 June, 2022

During next week, no significant rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought-like situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/