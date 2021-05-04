Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (3 May 2021) [EN/UR]

During the previous week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at isolated places across Balochistan and in some parts of Sindh. Light rainfall has also been observed in some drought affected districts 1n Balochistan. The current rainfall will provide relief to some of the drought affected districts of Balochistan. However, the severe drought conditions have emerged in the districts of Sindh Le., Mirpur Khas, Thatta, Umerkpot, Sanghar,

Tharparker and coastal belt of Balochistan.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Balochistan and Sindh during 27 April to 03 May, 2021 is as under;

During the coming week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall 1s expected at isolated places in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. However, no significant rainfall 1s expected in drought affected districts and as such, drought conditions would continue to prevail in these areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/