Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (3 January 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall events were recorded in different both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. These rains may provide some relief to the drought affected areas of Balochistan, however, some districts will still remain under the influence of mild to moderate drought-like consition.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 28 December, 2021 to 03 January, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 04-10 Jan, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some parts of Balochistan province will receive intermittent light to moderate rainfall events while light rainfall may occur in some parts of Sindh porovince as well. Some relief is expected in the drought affected areas of Balochistan, however, Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in other drought affected distrcits of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/