Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (29 November 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event is recorded in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Due to the no rainfall received in this month, the situation with regard to the start of drought spell in different areas of Sindh is quite imminent. However, some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 30 November to 06 December, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/