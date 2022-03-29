Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (28 March 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last two weeks, no rainfall events were reported from both Balochistan and Sindh provinces, An increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in the Balochistan province, while most of the places in the Sindh province are under the influence of same increasing temperatures.

Duration of forecast: 29 March to 04 April, 2022

During the next week, no rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh province. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/