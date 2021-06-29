Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (28 June 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at different places of Sindh, whereas rainfall of light intensity is also reported from different districts in the Balochistan province. Overall, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the two provinces. Due to the rainfall received during the two weeks, drought-like situation has been minimized in some drought affected districts (Tharparkar, Larkana, Sukkur, Jacobabad) of Sindh. The updated Drought situation map showing current drought situation is attached herewith as annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week 22 to 28 June, 2021 is as under: (see table)

Duration of forecast: 29 June to 5 July

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some more light rains are expected at isolated places in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces, which may provide some more relief to the affected areas of Sindh. However, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of Balochistan province.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/