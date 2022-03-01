Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (28 February 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall events were reported from different districts of Balochistan province, whereas no rainfall was observed in the Sindh province. Weather generally remained cold and dry at other places in Balochistan province while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province. An updated drought situation map showing change occurred at the coastal areas of Balochistan is attached as Annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 22-28 February, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 01-07 March, 2022

During the next week, light rainfall is expected at some places in Balochistan, while dry conditions would likely to prevail in the Sindh province. However, mild to moderate droughtt-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/