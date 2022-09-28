Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (27 September 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, no rainfall was reported from both Sindh and Balochistan. Day-time temperatures were also seen to be dropped in different cities. The change occurred in the Drought situation during last week with respect to the previous week is updated using Standardized Precipitation Index (SPI). The change is shown in map form which is appended below. Currently norrnal consitions are prevailing in most of the districts in Balochistan as compared to the previous week, whereas upper areas of Sinh are showing wet conditions due to stagnant flood water.

Duration of forecast: 25 Sep to 01 Oct, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week no specific rain is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Drought-like situation has been terminated from Sindh and Balochistan due to previous rains.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/