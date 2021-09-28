Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (27 September 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall along with some heavy showers were received at different districts of Sindh (especially the drought affected districts), while Kohlu and Ziarat districts in Balochistan province have also received good rainfall. The current rainfall has provided some more relief to the drought affected areas of Sindh, however, weather remained mostly hot and dry over rest of the Balochistan peovince.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 21 to 27 September, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 28 September to 04 October, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some more rainfall of light to moderate intensity is expected in most of the drought affected districts in lower and upper Sindh and adjoining Eastern parts of Balochistan provine. However, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/