Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (27 June 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to heavy rainfall was received at some districts of both Sindh and Balochistan, while other areas remained hot and dry and the maximum temperature remained above 45°C. The change occurred in the drought situation due to last two weeks rains in South Punjab and adjoining Sindh that are shown in an updated drought situation map which is attached as annexure herewith.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh and Balochistan during the week 21-27 June, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 28 June to 04 July, 2022

Accorfing to meteorological conditions, in the next week good rains are expected at some places in Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/