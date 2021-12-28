Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (27 December 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall events were recorded in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. This is the first winter rainfall received in some areas of Sindh. Some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 21 to 27 December, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 28 Dec, 2021 to 03 Jan, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some parts of Balochistan may receive light to moderate rainfall events while light rainfall may occur in some parts of Sindh as well. Some relief is expected in the drought affected areas of Balochistan but Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in other drought affected distrcits of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/