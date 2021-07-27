Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (26 July 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at different places of Sindh and Balochistan, whereas heavy showers were also reported from some places. Overall, weather remained hot and dry at other places in these two provinces.

The current rainfall have provided significant relief to the ongoing drought condition in the specific areas of both Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week 20-26 July, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 27 July to 02 August, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light to moderate intensity is expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, while heavy showers are also expected at few places which may provide some more relief to the drought affected areas of these provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/