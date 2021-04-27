Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (26 April 2021)

During the previous week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at isolated places across Balochistan and Sindh provinces. No specific rainfall was observed in the drought affected districts. The current rainfall will not provide significant relief to the drought affected districts.

During the coming week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall is expected at isolated places in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, no significant rainfall is expected in drought affected districts and as such, drought conditions of moderate intensity would continue to prevail in these areas.