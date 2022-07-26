Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (25 July 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, more light to heavy rainfall events reported from many districts of both Sindh and Balochistan. These rain spells remained active on almost daily basis, which provided relief for the wqwater availability in these areas. Due to the recent rains, day-time temperatures were seen to be dropped in different cities.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh and Balochistan during the period 19-25 July, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 26 July to 01 August, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week some more rains are expected at different places in Balochistan and Sindh. Recent rains have produced significant relief to the drought affected areas of both provinces while some areas of western Balochistan are still remained under mild to moderate drought-like situation.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/