Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (24 May 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at isolated places across Sindh and Balochistan. Light rainfall has been observed in drought affected districts of Sindh. The rainfall will not provide relief to the already drought affected areas of Balochistan, however, some drought affected areas of Sindh will get relief from this spell.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Balochistan and Sindh during the week 17 to 24 May 2021 is as under (see Table).

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no significant rainfall is expected in drought affected districts of Balochistan and Sindh, as such, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in these areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/