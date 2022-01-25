Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (24 January 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall events were reported from most districts of Balochistan, while some places received heavy rainfall events. In the meanwhile light rainfall was also received at some places in Sindh province as well. However, weather remained dry during the period in other places of both Balochistan and Sindh provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 18-24 January, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 25-31 Jan, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show no specific rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces, while mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected districts of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/