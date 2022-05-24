Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (23 May 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light rainfall was received in the two districts of Balochistan while Sindh remained dry during the period. The remaining places in both the provinces remained hot and dry while an increasing trend is observed in the day-time temperatures at various places in Sindh.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan during the week 17-23 May, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 24-30 May, 2022

During the next week, no specific rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of both Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/