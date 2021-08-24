Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (23 August 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light intensity was recorded in some districts of Balochistan and some parts of Karachi and Mithi of Tharparkar district in Sindh province. Overall, weather remained mostly hot and dry at other places in both the provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week 17-23 August, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 24-30 August, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light intensity 1s expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of both provinces..

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/