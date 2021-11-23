Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (22 November, 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event has been recorded in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The relief provided in the Sindh province during the previous rains is now going to be subsided due to no rainfall received during the month. In this regard, an updated drought map is prepared and attached with this bulletin as an annexure. However, some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 22 to 29 November, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provines. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/