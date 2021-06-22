Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (21 June 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, under the influence of pre-monsoon system, light to moderate rainfall has been recorded at different places of Sindh, however heavy shower has also been reported from some parts of Sindh, whereas rainfall of light/moderate intensity received in the districts Loralai and Barkhan in the Balochistan province. Overall, weather remained hot and dry in other parts of the two provinces. Due to the curent rainfall, significant relief is expected 1n the drought affected areas of Sindh.

Rainfall recorded during the week 15 to 21 June, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 22-28 June, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that more pre-monsoon rains are expected at isolated places in Sindh, which may provide more relief to the affected areas of Sindh. However, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of Balochistan province.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/