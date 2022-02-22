Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (21 February 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event was received in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Weather generally remained cold and dry at most of the places in Balochistan province while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province.

Duration of forecast: 22-28 February, 2022

During the next week, light rainfall is expected at some places of Balochistan, while dry conditions would likely to prevail in the Sindh province. However, mild to moderate droughtlike situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/