Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (21 December 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event is recorded and weather remained completely dry in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Due to no rainfall received for sometime in the Sindh province the change developed in the wet areas has been updated and showed in the map which is attached as annexure. Some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 21-27 December, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some parts of Balochistan may receive light to moderate rainfall events while light rainfall may occur in some districts of Sindh as well. Some relief is expected in the drought affected areas of Balochistan but Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in other drought affected distrcits of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/