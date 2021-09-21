Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (20 September 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall along with some heavy showers were received at different districts of Sindh (especially the drought affected districts), while Lasbela district in Balochistan province also recived rainfall. The current rainfall has provided some more relief to the drought affected areas of Sindh, however, weather remained mostly hot and dry at other places in both the provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 14 to 20 September, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 21-27 September, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that some more rainfall of light intensity is expected in most of the drought affected districts of Sindh and in some parts of Balochistan provines. However, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/