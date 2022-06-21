Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (20 June 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to heavy rainfall was received at some districts of both Sindh and Balochistan, due to which flash flood events were observed in some areas of Balochistan. Current rainfall provided relief in the day-time temperatures at some places, however other areas experienced hot and dry conditions during the period.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan during the week 14-20 June, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 21 to 27 June, 2022

Accorfing to meteorological conditions, during next week intermittent rains are expected at some places in Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe drought situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/