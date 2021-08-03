Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (2 August 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of moderate intensity has been recorded at few places of Balochistan province, whereas light rainfall 1s received at few places in Sindh province. Overall, weather remained hot and dry over rest of the area of these two provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week 27 July to 02 August, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 03-09 August, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light intensity 1s expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of both provinces..

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/