Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (19 September 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to moderate rainfall was reported from different districts of Sindh including Tharparkar, while light rain was reported from some districts of Balochistan. Weather remained dry in other parts of both provinces. Day-time temperatures were also seen to be dropped in different cities.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan and Sindh during the period 13-19 Sep, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 20-26 Sep, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week no specific rain is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. Drought-like situation has been terminated from Sindh and Balochistan due to previous rains.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/