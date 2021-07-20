Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (19 July 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at different places of Sindh and Balochistan, whereas heavy showers were also reported from some areas. Overall, weather remained hot and dry at other places in these two provinces.

The current rainfall would provide significant relief to the ongoing drought condition in the specific areas of both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The updated Drought situation map showing current drought situation is attached herewith as Annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week 13-19 July, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 20-26 July, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light to moderate intensity is expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, while heavy showers are also expected at few places which may provide significant relief to the drought affected areas of these provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/