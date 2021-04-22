Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (19 April 2021)

During the previous week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at isolated places across Balochistan province, whereas light intensity rainfall was recorded at some places in Sindh. Light rainfall was also observed in some drought affected districts 1.e. Kech, Mastung, Chagai, Pishin and Badin. The current rainfall will not provide significant relief to the drought affected districts.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Balochistan and Sindh during 13 to 19 April, 2021 1s as under;

During the coming week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall 1s expected at isolated places in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, no significant rainfall 1s expected in drought affected districts and as such, drought conditions of moderate intensity would continue to prevail in these areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/