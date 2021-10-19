Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (18 October 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event has been recorded in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces, however, due to the rainfall events during the recent weeks, significant relief has been provided in the drought affected areas of Sindh, whereas some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 19-25 October, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall 1s expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provines. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/