Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (18 April 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light rainfall events were reported from some districts in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces, An increase in day-time temperatures 1s observed at some places in the Balochistan province, while most of the places in the Sindh province are under the influence of same increasing temperatures. The updated drought situation 1s shown in a map form, which 1s attached herewith as annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week 11-18 April, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 19-25 April, 2022

During the next week, little rainfall is expected in some districts of both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/