Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (17 May 2021) [EN/UR]

During the previous week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at isolated places across Balochistan. No significant rainfall has been observed in drought affected districts in Balochistan and Sindh. The current rainfall will not provide any relief to the drought affected districts of Balochistan. Under the influence of Cyclone named “Tauktae” developed in the Arabian Sea, moderate rainfall may occur in Sindh province at Badin, Umerkot, Thatta,

Tharparkar, Sanghar etc., which will provide significant relief to the drought affected areas of Sibdh.

Rainfall recorded at different places of Balochistan and Sindh during 08 to 16 May, 2021 is as under;

During the coming week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall 1s expected at isolated places in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces. However, no significant rainfall 1s expected in drought affected districts of Balochistan and as such, drought conditions would continue to prevail in these areas.