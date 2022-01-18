Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (17 January 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light rainfall events were reported from some districts of Balochistan, while rest of the area remained dry during the period. No rainfall event was recorded in the Sindh province. However, some districts of Balochistan would still remain under the influence of mild to moderate drought-like condition.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 11-17 January, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 18-24 Jan, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that light rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces, while mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected districts of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new