Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (14 March 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light to moderate rainfall events were reported from different districts of Balochistan province, whereas no rainfall event reported from Sindh. Weather generally remained dry at other places in Balochistan province while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 08-14 March, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 15-21 March, 2022

During the next week, no rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh province. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new