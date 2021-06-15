Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (14 June 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, very little rainfall has been recorded at Karachi, whereas rainfall of light to moderate intensity received in the districts Sibbi and Barkhan respectively, in the Balochistan province.

Rainfall recorded during the week 08 to 14 June, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 15-21 June, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall is expected at isolated places in Balochistan and Sindh, however, drought-like conditions would continue to prevail in the drought affected districts of both provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/